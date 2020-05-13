L.A. County kicks off rent assistance program offering $1,000 per month

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County residents in unincorporated communities — including Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles, and Littlerock — may be eligible for up to $1,000 per month to help pay their rent for three months, county authorities announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is accepting applications through May 31 for emergency rental assistance provided as a result of federal funding.

Income-eligible households in unincorporated areas of the county who have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic by job loss, furlough or a reduction in hours or pay may qualify.

“The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program created by the Board of Supervisors will provide a dual benefit for two segments of our communities that are hurting,” said Emilio Salas, acting executive director of the LACDA. “For income-eligible renters that were impacted by the pandemic, it will provide a lifeline to assist in paying their rent. For our property owner community, many of whom are mom and pop providers of rental housing, it will provide help to meet their mortgage obligations on rental properties.”

The county program — funded with a total of $3.7 million — was made possible by the federal coronavirus relief bill signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

Interested residents can call 211 or visit 211la.org/covid-rental-help between now and May 31.

The LACDA used the opportunity to remind residents that programs like these rely on census data in allocating local dollars. Authorities urged everyone to complete the 2020 census by mail or online at my2020census.gov.

