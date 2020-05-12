Palmdale announces final round winners in mask making contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale has announced the winners of the final round of its creative mask making contest, designed to promote good health and encourage community involvement during the current “Safer at Home” order.

Yeny Chavez took first-place and won a $25 gift card to Gino’s Italian Restaurant, while Cheryl Nelson won second-place and a $10 Amazon gift card.

“A big thank you to everyone who participated in our contest,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “We saw a lot of creatively designed masks that are not only attractive, but purposeful.”

The contest began on April 16. Participants were encouraged to make a cloth faced covering and then post a photo of it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #PalmdaleMakeAMask and #PalmdaleCares. First-place prize each week was a $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while second place winners received a $10 gift card.

Facial coverings are now mandatory for all essential businesses and customers who enter an essential business facility or come in contact with an employee of an essential business.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale]

