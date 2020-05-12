Driver killed in head-on collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A driver died early Tuesday morning when the driver’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, on East Avenue M near Site 2 Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered indicated the driver of a tan, 2004 Lexus ES330, was traveling westbound on East Avenue M, approaching Site 2 Road, when the vehicle veered onto eastbound lanes of traffic and collided head on with the driver of a gray, 2017 Ford Fusion… Fire paramedic’s pronounced the driver of the Lexus deceased at the scene,” the news release states.

Identifying information on the deceased driver (name, age, gender) was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

The occupants of the Ford Fusion sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s news release. Sheriff’s officials did not say how many people were riding in the Ford Fusion.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

–