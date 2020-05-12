Barbers, beauticians sue California lawmakers in bid to reopen

LOS ANGELES – The organization representing hairstylists and salon owners in California is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, seeking a court order forcing officials to allow personal grooming shops to reopen as quickly as possible.

The Professional Beauty Federation of California alleges in the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, that lawmakers trampled on their members’ civil rights when they “vaguely and arbitrarily classified licensed barbering and cosmetology professionals as ‘non-essential,’ criminalizing the jobs these 500,000 plus state-licensed professionals perform.”

In response to a request for comment, Becerra’s office said that the governor “is best-positioned to respond to questions related to the governor’s stay-at-home order.” A call seeking comment to Newsom’s office was not immediately answered.

Plaintiffs contend that, with no future date scheduled for a return to work, the defendants “overstep the authority entrusted to them by the California Constitution, and violate plaintiffs’ rights to due process,” according to the complaint.

This “unilateral reordering of the economy is occurring without any legislative or electoral oversight,” the lawsuit alleges.

Newsom has announced details of a four-phase reopening plan for businesses. The state is currently in Phase II, but salons and barber shops have not yet been included in the loosening of restrictions.

