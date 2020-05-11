Panda Express to give discount to healthcare workers and first responders

Starting Monday and continuing through Dec. 31, Panda Express announced it will offer a 10% discount to hospital staffers and first responders in appreciation for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get the discount for purchases made in-store at Panda Express and Panda Inn locations, hospital staff and first responders need only show their employment badge at checkout.

“In a time when connection seems difficult to grasp, we hope to bring comfort and hope by giving back and letting our communities know that they are not alone,” said Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group.

“The appreciation discount program for hospital workers and first responders is a small token of our appreciation for all that they do for us,” she said. “We will continue to support hospitals with PPE (personal protective equipment) and food donations. Our commitment to caring for our frontline caregivers extends beyond Hospital Week — we will do everything in our ability, however big or small, to take care of our heroes.”

The offer is not valid with orders made online, through the Panda Express mobile app, or through any third-party delivery service and cannot be combined with any other discount, code or promotion.

Since March, the company’s Panda Cares philanthropic arm and its co-founders have donated nearly $9 million to support various COVID-19 relief efforts, including partnering with Feeding America as well as providing hot meals and personal protective equipment to health care workers.

More than 4 million N95, KN95 and surgical masks have been sourced and allocated to hospitals in 13 cities, with a commitment to donate 50,000 meals to care for the healthcare community by June, according to the company.

Panda is also continuing to fundraise for its COVID-19 Community Care Fund to support scientists working to develop a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

