Palmdale’s Courson Arts Colony wins sustainability award for housing innovation

PALMDALE – The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has announced that the city of Palmdale’s Courson Arts Colony won the 2020 Sustainability Award in the Housing Innovation category.

SCAG’s Sustainability Awards program annually recognizes excellence in coordinating land use and transportation to improve mobility, livability, prosperity and sustainability. The program received a record number of applications this year.

“We are honored and pleased to be recognized by SCAG with this prestigious award for such a remarkable project,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Our team took an area that had previously struggled and transformed it into quality housing and amenities to help those who need it the most.”

Over the past 20 years the City redeveloped three City blocks in the downtown area, constructing a new senior center and 153 units of affordable housing for seniors; acquiring and revitalizing 291 affordable housing units; replacing the first community swimming pool in Courson Park; and most recently, completing the final phase of development known as the Courson Arts Colony. The Colony consists of 159 affordable housing units focused around the cultivation and promotion of the arts. All apartments are equipped with fully furnished kitchens.

Courson Arts Colony’s common areas consist of a fitness room, a dance studio, art gallery, an art walk, flexible art space, digital art room, clubhouse room, homework room, leasing room, and an outdoor amphitheater. It contains 60 permanent supportive housing apartments that will serve medically complex veteran and non-veteran households experiencing homelessness.

“I could not be any prouder of our staff who have collaborated over the years to create a unique experience that provides much-needed housing and important resources,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Along with the affordability aspect of this project, it carved out opportunities for artists and had 40 apartments set aside for veterans. The arts component serves and provides an environment for artists or those who wish to live in an artist-centric environment, as well as serving as a healing element for our veterans living here who may be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Classes and support staff are on hand to work with and encourage tenants to utilize the amenities and explore their artistic spirit.”

Due to the cancelation of SCAG’s 2020 Regional Conference and General Assembly, the Sustainability Award winners will not be honored at a formal ceremony. View video for Palmdale’s award below.

Sustainability Awards 2020: The City of Palmdale from SCAG on Vimeo.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

