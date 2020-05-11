More coronavirus deaths reported in L.A. County; 420 reported cases in Lancaster, 504 in Palmdale

LOS ANGELES – Thirty-nine more deaths due to the coronavirus and 591 new cases were confirmed Monday in Los Angeles County.

In the Antelope Valley, there were 504 reported cases Palmdale, 420 cases in Lancaster, 29 cases in Quartz Hill, 25 cases in Lake Los Angeles, 22 cases in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas, and seven reported cases in Sun Village, as of Monday, May 11, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. View the latest detailed report here.

The new deaths raised the county’s overall death total to 1,570. and the new cases increased the county’s overall total to 32,258. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health.

Half of all the coronavirus deaths in the county have involved institutional settings, primarily skilled nursing facilities, Ferrer said.

She said that as of Monday, 20 health care workers in the county have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from last week. Of those 20, 14 worked in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, three worked in hospitals and one at a correctional facility. The work setting of the other two deaths was not immediately known.

A total of 3,614 health care workers and first responders in the county have tested positive for the illness, an increase of 636 since last week. Nearly half of those people were nurses, Ferrer said.

The county on Wednesday is expected to issue an updated health officer order outlining continued safety measures. The current order, which dictates the closures of some businesses and mandates face coverings and physical distancing, is set to expire Friday.

But Ferrer noted that things like physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when interacting with other members of the public are unlikely to go away.

“This is our new normal and it will go on for awhile,” she said.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides comprehensive information on COVID-19 cases and deaths, along with maps and graphs showing data by city and community. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

