Detectives investigate death of woman in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman was found dead in Lancaster late Sunday night, authorities said.

Additional details, including the cause of the woman’s death, were not released as of Monday afternoon.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau stated: “The incident occurred on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 11:14PM, at the intersection of Andale Ave./ E. Nugent St., Lancaster. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

