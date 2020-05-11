AVH celebrating National Hospital Week

LANCASTER- Physicians, nurses, engineers, janitors, food service workers, leaders and volunteers at Antelope Valley Hospital are being recognized during National Hospital Week, from May 10-16, hospital officials announced.

National HospitalWeek is a celebration that recognizes hospitals and professionals who support the health and well-being of their communities through commitment and compassionate care.

“Through the unexpected and unpredictability of the pandemic we are in, the entire staff at Antelope Valley Hospital has been there for our community,” said CEO Ed Mirzabegian. “It is important that we celebrate the dedication of our entire team every day, but especially this week.”

Throughout the week the staff is being honored with t-shirts, a day to dress like a superhero, an ice cream social and healthy snacks.

National Hospital Week, the nation’s largest health care event, is a celebration of the history, technology and dedicated professionals who make hospitals beacons of confidence and care.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

