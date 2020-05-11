America’s Job Center to hold worker resiliency virtual town hall

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a Virtual Town Hall event on Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m.

All community-based organizations that provide service to the English Language Learners community and/or other underserved communities are invited to participate.

The Virtual Town Hall will discuss the new initiatives available to individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Interested persons must register through EventBrite at: https://townhall_resiliency_worker.eventbrite.com

Details about the meeting will be provided through email upon successful registration for the event.

For more information, please email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

