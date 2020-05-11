49-year-old woman with schizophrenia missing from Lancaster area

QUARTZ HILL – Authorities are continuing thir search for a 49- year-old woman with schizophrenia who went missing in the Quartz Hill area near Lancaster.

Maria Del Rosario Reyes was last seen Tuesday, May 5, about 5:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Avenue L-14, near 50th Street West, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz.

Reyes is Hispanic. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 211 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, according to Ortiz. She was wearing tan pajama pants, a blue-and-white striped shirt and purple sweater when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

