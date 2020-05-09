L.A. County court system to require face covering for bench officers

LOS ANGELES – The presiding judge of Los Angeles County’s court system Saturday announced that all judges will be required to wear face coverings while on the bench and in public areas inside courthouses.

“The Court is committed to protecting the health and safety of the public, attorneys, justice partners, judicial officers and employees,” Judge Kevin C. Brazile said. “Most medical and health care experts recommend the use of face coverings during this pandemic. Paired with the protocols for social distancing, we can help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our courthouses and communities.

Brazile said each judicial officer and employees will receive two face masks to use while at their courthouses. Court employees also are required to wear face coverings.

“By mandating that bench officers wear face coverings, we will also decrease the chances of an asymptomatic Judge or Commissioner spreading the virus to others,” Brazile said.

Exceptions may be made for judicial officers to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, to address medical conditions and for recognized good-faith reasons, such as religious beliefs.

“Although the Court is exempt from the County’s order requiring people to wear masks in public, it has strongly encouraged the use of face coverings in the courthouses. The Court gives out paper masks at courthouse entrances for any member of the public who does not have one,” Brazile said.

