Safety enforcement operation planned for Lancaster this Monday

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout this Monday for bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians who violate traffic laws and put roadway users at risk.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, at undisclosed locations around Lancaster.

Deputies will be looking for “drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals, or any other dangerous violation,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. And bike riders will be stopped for riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs, and failing to follow the same rules as vehicles.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” said Sergeant Robert Hill. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

Sheriff’s officials offered the following safety tips for sharing the road:

Pedestrians should only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal. People on foot should also look for cars backing up and avoid darting between parked cars, make eye contact with drivers and wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers should wait for pedestrians to cross the street, avoid distractions like using a cell phone, and be courteous and patient.

Bike riders are reminded to always wear a helmet, which is required by law for those under 18. Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Funding for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

–