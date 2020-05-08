L.A. County to launch ‘Great Plates Delivered’

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County officials Friday announced participation in California’s ‘Great Plates Delivered,’ a free program that will provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults, while bringing employees back to work from the restaurant, hospitality, and transportation industries.

Local residents may apply for ‘Great Plates Delivered’ by calling 2-1-1. To be eligible for participation, individuals must meet requirements that include age, income, and the inability to prepare or obtain meals. Click here for a full list of requirements.

Restaurants interested in participating in the ‘Great Plates Delivered’ program should fill out an interest form by clicking here. Food providers will be selected based on factors that include their ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, ability to prioritize local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety, and standards of equity and fairness in employment practices. Los Angeles County is finalizing additional criteria, which will be posted soon at https://wdacs.lacounty.gov/greatplates.

The County will partner with restaurants and food service providers, including small neighborhood food establishments, to provide meals through the ‘Great Plates Delivered’ program. To the extent possible, the County will assign participants to restaurants located in the same city or neighborhood.

“L.A. County is proud to partner with hospitality workers, restaurants, and cities to implement this innovative program to provide meals for seniors who are most in need,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “This collaborative effort bolsters local business, supports the regional economy, and ensures the well-being and care of at-risk seniors.”

LA County will implement ‘Great Plates Delivered’ in all cities and unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County that do not have their own locally operated programs.

‘Great Plates Delivered’ is jointly funded by FEMA (75% match), the State (18.75%), and local jurisdictions (6.25%). Per FEMA, the program will run until June 10, 2020. The State will then seek two additional 30-day extensions from FEMA which, if approved, would extend ‘Great Plates Delivered’ to as late as August 10, 2020.

For more information about the ‘Great Plates Delivered’ initiative in LA County, visit https://wdacs.lacounty.gov/greatplates. This webpage will be updated with new information as the new program is rolled out.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

