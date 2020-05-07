Op-ed: Are local healthcare professionals breaking the face-mask rule?

Dear AVTimes,

I live in Lancaster, CA, and my family and I have been practicing stay at home orders since they were issued. I am of the opinion that wearing masks is important to continue to keep our germs contained within our masks so that we can limit the spread of Covid-19.

[On May 5], I witnessed and video recorded a group of 20 or more staff members from a local clinic as they held a Cinco de Mayo lunch celebration outside of their Palmdale office. Many staff members, nurses included, were seen not wearing masks. And, as I entered the office, one of the staff members was also not wearing a mask.

I think it’s time to have a conversation among our community leaders that addresses this issue.

Can you help me spread the word about what I saw? Can you help me and other AV residents understand why the behavior displayed by these healthcare providers is either acceptable or unacceptable during Covid-19?

Much appreciated,

Sonia Lee

Editor’s note/update: The healthcare organization in question, Blue Shield of California, has responded. View the response here.