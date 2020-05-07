Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night following a traffic crash in Lancaster, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, on Avenue J and 30th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a female adult was traveling south on 30th Street West in a mid-size sedan, while the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Avenue J,” the news release states.

“The driver of the motorcycle collided with the mid-size sedan in the intersection and was ejected off his motorcycle… The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, while the driver of the sedan sustained moderate injuries,” the news release states.

Both parties were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were a factor in this collision,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

