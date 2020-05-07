DMV reopening Lancaster office this Friday

LANCASTER – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its office in Lancaster on Friday, May 8, to assist customers with appointments and “transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Lancaster office, located at 721 West Avenue L-6, is one of 25 DMV offices that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.

Social-distancing measures will be in place at the reopening field offices, which were chosen based on their size, location and service capacity, according to the DMV.

The offices will be open for people with appointments and for select transactions, including:

— paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

— reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license;

— applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card;

— processing commercial driver license transactions;

— applying for a disabled person parking placards;

— adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license;

— verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus; and

— processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows.

Employees in the remainder of DMV’s 170 public offices will provide services through the Virtual Field Office.

DMV field offices across the state closed March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV officials are urging customers to use online services as much as possible.

