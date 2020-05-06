L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 96 employees positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 96 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 204 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Wednesday morning, 206 employees are currently quarantined, and 1,016 have returned to work after quarantine.

In the jail system, 3,773 inmates are currently quarantined and 253 are in isolation. Of the 204 inmates who tested positive, 141 remain in custody in isolation; 57 remain in custody but they have recovered; and six were released from custody after having tested positive, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the department, isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

All inmates in isolation have either tested positive, or have been tested and officials are awaiting results.

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

