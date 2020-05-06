55 more coronavirus deaths reported in LA County; 477 reported cases in Palmdale, 373 in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 55 more deaths due to coronavirus and 851 new cases.

In the Antelope Valley, there were 477 reported cases in Palmdale, 373 cases in Lancaster, 29 cases in Quartz Hill, 24 cases in Lake Los Angeles, 19 cases in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas, and seven reported cases in Sun Village, as of Wednesday, May 6, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. View the latest report here.

The new coronavirus cases bring the overall total in Los County to 28,644, with 1,367 fatalities.

“Our hearts are with all of you who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss, and hope you find healing and peace at this very difficult time,” said county public health director Barbara Ferrer.

Of the 1,260 people who died for which ethnic data was available, 39% were Latino, 28% were white, 19% Asian, 12% black and 1% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

Half of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in institutional settings, primarily skilled nursing facilities. As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been 682 deaths among residents of such facilities, including eight deaths at the Mayflower Gardens Convalescent Hospital in Lancaster.

There have been 204 cases reported among the county’s homeless population, with more than half of those cases involving people who were in shelters.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides comprehensive information on COVID-19 cases and deaths, along with maps and graphs showing data by city and community. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

