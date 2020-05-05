Third round winners announced in Palmdale’s mask making contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale’s has named its third round winners in its creative mask making contest, designed to promote good health and encourage community involvement during the current “Safer at Home” order by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Round three saw Melissa Aguirre take first place and a $25 gift card to a local restaurant, and Joshua Merrill won second place and a $10 Amazon gift card.

The contest wraps up May 7. Participants are encouraged to make a cloth faced covering and then post a photo of it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #PalmdaleMakeAMask and #PalmdaleCares. The first-place prize is $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while second place winners will receive a $10 gift card.

“There’s one more chance to win a prize, so get your masks posted and tagged on either Facebook or Instagram as soon as you can,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis.

For tips on how to make a facial covering, visit www.cdc.gov and click on the “Cloth Face Mask” box.

Facial coverings are now mandatory for all essential businesses and customers who enter an essential business facility or come in contact with an employee of an essential business.

The city of Palmdale also has helpful information and links on its website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–