Palmdale Regional Medical Center earns a grade ‘B’ for patient safety

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center has been recognized for its dedication to patient safety by being awarded a ‘B’ grade in the Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.

The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The first and only hospital safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the Journal of Patient Safety, the Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay.

“Patient safety is a top priority for us,” said Dick Allen, CEO. “We were closer this time to receiving an ‘A’ rating than in any of the previous rating periods and will continue to strive for excellence in patient safety. We do hope to achieve an “A” on the next Safety Grade. Additionally, we’re grateful for this program that allows us to be transparent to the community about our progress and we’ll continue to work toward the highest possible standard of safety.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. The Hospital Safety Score is fully transparent, offering a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining grades on the website.

Now, for the first time, patients can also review their hospital’s past safety performance alongside its current grade on the Hospital Safety Score site, allowing them to determine which local hospitals have the best track record in patient safety and which have demonstrated consistent improvement.

To see Palmdale Regional’s full score, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients and loved ones visiting the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.

[Information via press release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

