Op-ed: Open letter to Supervisor Kathryn Barger re: Terra Nova Mobile Park

Good morning Supervisor Kathryn Barger,

I am following up on a phone conversation I had with Donna Termeer.

The Terra Nova Mobile Home Park, at 1617 East Ave. I, Lancaster [is]where residents have lived without natural gas since a mobile home exploded on March 22, 2020.

As you may know, the explosion blew a gargantuan hole in the side of the mobile home, injuring three people, including two children.

The City of Lancaster red-tagged the home as unfit for human occupation the same day.

Up until this day, the families at Terra Nova are still living without natural gas. As a result, Agents of Change and The Vine Refuge have worked tirelessly with churches, organizations, and businesses to feed the countless families.

The Terra Nova Mobile Park has numerous children, elderly, disabled and special needs kids.

Furthermore, the mobile park is utterly hazardous, dilapidated and dangerous. No human being deserves to live under these horrendous conditions, especially during a deadly pandemic like COVID 19.

Moreover, I am a mandated reporter. It is my responsibility to inform the appropriate authorities when someone is in danger.

The situation at the Terra Nova Mobile Park is unconscionable and inhumane. I implore you to take immediate action to remove the elderly, children, special needs and disabled people at once.

The occupants of the mobile home that exploded are homeless and traumatized. We need assistance to get them shelter immediately.

The Terra Nova Mobile Park is an endangerment to public health with atrocious consequences.

Please help!

Dr. Miguel S. Coronado

Agents of Change, Inc.

(661) 466-6810

drmcoronado@live.com

–