Drive-through grocery distribution events in Littlerock, Lake LosAngeles

LITTLEROCK – Free drive-through grocery distribution events will be hosted by Los Angeles County Thursday, May 7, in Littlerock and in Lake Los Angeles.

The groceries will be distributed 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 7, at Littlerock Library, 35119 80th Street East, and at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16081 East Avenue P, in Lake Los Angeles.

There are no eligibility restrictions; the groceries are available to everyone.

The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The distribution events will be hosted by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Library, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and other county departments.

Los Angeles County has other sources of food assistance. Seniors in unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley, such as Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom, Llano, Lake Hughes and Antelope Acres can sign up for free meal delivery by calling 800-510-2020.

People who have lost jobs or need assistance affording food can sign up for CalFresh food subsidies at http://dpss.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpss.

People seeking groceries can find out where to go on the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s food pantry locator at https://www.lafoodbank.org/find-food/pantry-locator.

