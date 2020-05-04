The Antelope Valley Times

California to allow additional businesses to reopen this week, with modifications

Gov. Gavin Newsom

LOS ANGELES – Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that California’s stay-at-home order will be eased later this week, allowing some “lower-risk” retail stores to reopen with restricted operations.

Newsom said the state will release guidelines on Thursday, May 7, that applicable businesses will have to follow to reopen, possibly as early as Friday, and offer curbside pickup of goods.

“As early as the end of this week, you will have the capacity as a retailer with the modifications and the guidelines we set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores, florists — with Mothers Day coming up,” Newsom said.

The relaxed rules will also allow some manufacturing businesses that support the retail outlets to reopen, he said. The move will not apply to offices or shopping malls.

Newsom said the state will also provide some authority for individual counties to develop additional guidelines in conjunction with the state that could allow additional types of businesses to reopen, with appropriate operating modifications.

“Once that is done, we need active monitoring, surveillance, to make sure the disease is not spreading,” he said. “If it is, one of the criteria is a trigger to re-modify the changes, so we just want folks to know we need to toggle back and forth here on the basis of what’s happening in those communities.

“… This is a very positive sign and it’s happened only for one reason: the data says it can happen,” he said. “But we recognize as we begin to modify, behaviors modify, and possible community spread may occur. If that’s the case and we do not have the capacity to control that spread, to trace that spread, to track that spread, isolate individuals when they’ve been in contact with COVID-19, we will have to make modifications anew.”


  1. With COVID 19 cases reaching up to 417 in Palmdale and 321 cases in Lancaster, the notion that any non-essential business reopen prematurely, including the fitness center in Victorville, is irresponsible, dangerous, selfish, and money grubby. Are these owners really so hard up on cash that they are willing to put thousands of people at risk, especially those with underline health issues, who have died just so these businesses can earn a buck? This is not just some theory, COVID19 is a debilitating and deadly decease. And such places have the gall to open their doors prematurely against the CDC and Governor’s orders. And being that California is a very densely populated state, and the AV alone is probably as rural as Suffolk County in Long Island. (Not sure, Google it). If the California Governor is to reopen whether next week or next month, it’ll be a trickling, slow process from the seriously rural areas to the city and city area. By opening your doors is also showing complete disregard to your state. And finally to anyone so hard up to go to the gym, you want a work-out, then drive over to the San Gabriel
    Mountains and take a nice social distancing hike. This isn’t an order meant to take your freedom away, it’s a stay at home mandate and maintain social distance to save yours and everyone else’s lives.

