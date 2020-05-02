Brief police pursuit in Palmdale ends in crash; suspect escapes

PALMDALE – A driver escaped arrest Friday night after leading authorities on a short pursuit that ended in a crash, knocked down a power pole and sparked a fire.

It started around 9:20 p.m. Friday, May 1, in the area of Palmdale Boulevard and Division Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy spotted the driver of a Toyota Sienna driving recklessly and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and a pursuit began, sheriff’s officials said.

Less than 90 seconds after the pursuit started, the driver went through a dead-end near Division Street and East Avenue R-8 and crashed into a power pole, knocking the pole down and a causing power outage in the area, the LASD said.

The crash also sparked a fire and firefighters had a difficult time fighting the flames due to live electrical wires on the ground, sources at the scene said.

The driver was able to escape. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

No deputies were hurt.

Power was restored to residents within about an hour.

No further information on the incident was immediately available Saturday morning.

