Palmdale encourages public participation via e-comment for upcoming council meeting

PALMDALE – As a result of COVID-19 and the Safer at Home orders, the public will not be permitted to physically attend the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 5.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

The agenda for upcoming meeting may be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings.

Residents who wish to comment on agenda items may do so using the new eComment feature.

First, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment.

Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.

The same procedure will be in place for the Palmdale’s Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. The agenda for that meeting will be available after 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at https://cityofpalmdale.org/404/Planning-Commission-Meetings-Agendas .

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

