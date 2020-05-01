19th annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration goes virtual

LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Event Center in partnership with the Antelope Valley Union High School District will host the 19th annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration virtually on May 26. The celebration was originally scheduled for April 21, but due to COVID-19 safety and health orders, the event will now be a virtual event, premiering on the AV Fairground’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/avfairgrounds) on Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m.

The long-standing event honors high school students who’ve maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average throughout their high school career. A total of 649 local High School seniors, graduating with a cumulative 4.0 or higher GPA, will be recognized for their academic achievements from 12 local high schools including: Antelope Valley, Desert Christian, Eastside, Highland, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale, Paraclete, Pete Knight, Quartz Hill, SOAR, and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.

“These students, their teachers, parents and mentors have worked so hard during the past several years, and they deserve to be celebrated,” said Betty Smith, President of the Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair. “Although this year’s event is very different from year’s past, we are thrilled to be able to continue the program by presenting the scholarships virtually to these amazing students.”

Monetary scholarships start at $250 with the highest monetary scholarship totaling $2,000. More than 20 cash scholarships will be awarded to students whose names are randomly drawn. All qualified 4.0 students will be entered into the drawing. In addition to the monetary scholarship winners being announced, as is tradition, the University of Antelope Valley (UAV) will be providing a full-ride scholarship, valued at $60,000.

The virtual celebration also will include inspirational messages from community leaders such as Pastor Chris Johnson from Grace Chapel, Okay Girl Podcast hosts Lala Soum and Ashley Simone, Dr. David Vierra of AVUHSD, Sandra Johnson of UAV, Friends of Fair Director Betty Smith, and others. For more information visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

–