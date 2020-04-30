Katie Hill PAC announces voter education campaign in CA-25

Former Rep. Katie Hill’s new political action committee, HER Time, has announced a voter education campaign focused on the upcoming special election for California’s District 25, which stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

The May 12 special election will be held entirely through vote-by-mail due to to the coronavirus pandemic. Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia are in a run-off for the post and will meet again in a November runoff for the right to fill the seat for the next two years.

Katie Hill’s HER Time PAC will spend approximately $200,000 in the final two weeks of the special election to remind voters to send in their vote-by-mail ballots before election day on May 12.

“We’ve seen that when we take our vote for granted, we put ourselves and our communities in danger,” Hill said in the new T.V. and digital ad [view it below]. “That’s why HER Time is launching this voter education campaign — with a special election coming up on May 12 in CA-25, we need everyone to return the ballot they got in the mail. This time, we have to vote like our lives depend on it.”

The HER Time campaign will include cable T.V., digital advertising and peer-to-peer texting. HER Time will be focused on communicating with voters who turned out in 2018 but did not have a consistent voting history prior, newly registered voters, and voters who don’t typically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

“This special election is the first in California to be an all vote-by-mail election. That’s why HER Time is focused on ensuring this vote-by-mail effort is a success, as this could have significant implications as the rest of the country considers the possibility of doing the same for the election in November,” according to a news release from Katie Hill.

Hill won the 25th Congressional District seat for the first time in 2018 but resigned following the release of salacious photos online and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

