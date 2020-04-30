California Attorney General’s Office investigating L.A. County D.A.’s husband

LOS ANGELES – A review by the California Attorney General’s Office is underway to determine if the husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey should be charged with a crime for pointing a gun at protesters outside their front door a day before the March primary election.

The Los Angeles Police Department presented its case to the Attorney General’s Office this month, department spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times.

The case is being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest that could occur if Lacey’s office ended up having to prosecute her husband.

The protest occurred before sunrise on March 2 in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street in Granada Hills and David Lacey was seen on video pointing a handgun out the front door of the home and ordering Black Lives Matter protesters to leave his property. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Members of Black Lives Matter who took part in the protest immediately condemned the actions of David Lacey. Activist Jasmyne Cannick posted the video online [see below] and circulated links to it via email to local media outlets.

Black Lives Matter has repeatedly protested against Jackie Lacey, criticizing her for what they see as a failure to hold law enforcement officers accountable for shootings of black suspects, and accusing her of failing to meet with them to discuss the issue.

David Lacey is heard on the video ordering protesters off of his porch, as he points the gun out the front door. As protesters can be heard asking to see Jackie Lacey, prompting her husband to again order the group off of his property.

One of the group’s members, Melina Abdullah, said the protesters were off the Laceys’ porch in less than 60 seconds.

Jackie Lacey said her husband acted out of fear and is “profoundly sorry” for his actions.

She said she has been repeatedly threatened and harassed at public appearances while serving as district attorney, and she believes Black Lives Matter is more interested in trying to embarrass her than have a productive conversation about issues.

Abdullah insisted that Lacey’s house was not off limits given that the district attorney is a public official and that BLM has never threatened her.

Lacey received 49% of the vote in the March 3 primary election, falling short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. She will face former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon in a runoff in November.

David Lacey has declined to comment on the incident.

