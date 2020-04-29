L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 66 employees tested Positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that 66 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 107 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Wednesday, April 29, 258 employees are currently quarantined, and 786 have returned to work.

In the jail system, 3,174 inmates have been quarantined and 177 have been isolated. Of the 107 inmates who tested positive, 39 have recovered and 68 are still positive, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the sheriff’s department, isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

All inmates in isolation have either tested positive, or have been tested and officials are awaiting results.

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page at https://lasd.org/covid19updates.