Help detectives find missing Lancaster man

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Lancaster man with diabetes who went missing.

Antonio Joshua Castillo, 44, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near his home in the 2000 block of West Avenue K-4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Castillo is described as black, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antonio Joshua Castillo is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

–