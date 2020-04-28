Palmdale announces second round winners in mask making contest

PALMDALE – Two more winners have been named in the city of Palmdale’s creative mask making contest, designed to promote good health and encourage community involvement during the current “Safer at Home” order by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Jorge Olvera won first-place and a $25 gift card to Firehouse Subs, and Eva Stitches took second and received a $10 Amazon gift card.

The contest continues through May 7.

Participants are encouraged to make a cloth faced covering and then post a photo of it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #PalmdaleMakeAMask and #PalmdaleCares. The first-place prize is a $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while second place winners will receive a $10 gift card.

“The next judging date will be April 30, so be sure to get those masks posted and tagged on either Facebook or Instagram,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis.

For tips on how to make a facial covering, visit www.cdc.gov and click on the “Cloth Face Mask” box.

Facial coverings are now mandatory for all essential businesses and customers who enter an essential business facility or come in contact with an employee of an essential business.

Palmdale has helpful information and links on its website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

