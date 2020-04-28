Lancaster and Palmdale collaborate on economic, safety initiatives

PALMDALE – The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster are joining forces on two collaborative efforts to help boost the local economy and improve safety on local public transit.

To assist Antelope Valley businesses impacted by the COVID-19 closures that began on March 15, the cities will launch “Operation Jump Start,” an economic stimulus program where purchasers of a new vehicle at the Lancaster and Palmdale Auto Malls as well as Antelope Valley Harley Davidson will receive a $500 gift card. Purchasers of a used vehicle will receive a $250 gift card. The program is tentatively scheduled to begin May 15, subject to Los Angeles County allowing the soft opening of businesses. Cards will be eligible for use at all businesses valley wide.

Additionally, Lancaster and Palmdale are moving forward in a partnership with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority to provide extra public safety staffing and protection throughout the transit system.

Details on both programs will be announced at the cities’ respective City Council meetings over the next week.

“The city of Palmdale is committed to working with the city of Lancaster to make sure our affected businesses will recover from this unexpected shutdown while also improving our public safety transit now and for the future,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“Through innovative solutions and partnerships such as these, the Antelope Valley will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

Dealerships participating in Operation Jump Start include:

Antelope Valley Chevrolet

Antelope Valley Ford

Antelope Valley Harley Davidson

Antelope Valley Mazda

Antelope Valley Nissan

Antelope Valley Volkswagen

Camacho Auto Sales

Camacho Mitsubishi

Honda Lancaster

Hunter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Fiat

HW RAM of the West

Rally GMC

Rally Hyundai

Rally Kia

Robertson’s Palmdale Honda

Subaru Antelope Valley

Toyota of Lancaster

“The safety of our riders and our staff has always been and will continue to be our top priority, and that focus has never been more important than it is now as we work as a unified community to stay safe and healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Macy Neshati, Executive Director and CEO of AVTA.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–