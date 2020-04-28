EBT cards can now buy groceries online

LANCASTER – Families and individuals who get CalFresh food benefits can now order groceries online, the county’s Department of Public Social Services announced Tuesday.

Electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards can be used to purchase food online from Amazon and Walmart for home delivery. Delivery is free for any order of $35 or more.

More information is available at GetCalFresh.org, where those in need of help can also apply online for benefits.

The application process takes roughly 10 minutes and eligible residents will receive an EBT card with up to $194 per household member per month within 30 days, according to the website.

The cards are valid at most stores that sell food, as well as farmers markets.

