64 LASD employees tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 64 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 73 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Tuesday morning, 262 employees have been quarantined, and 766 have returned to work.

In the jail system, 3,141 inmates have been quarantined and 153 have been isolated. Of the 73 inmates who tested positive, 37 have recovered and 36 are still positive, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s department, isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

All inmates in isolation have either tested positive, or have been tested and officials are awaiting results.

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

