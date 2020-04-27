Palmdale to host virtual business town hall this Tuesday on “path to reopening”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting local business owners to participate in a virtual town hall meeting this Tuesday to discuss a plan for reopening the local economy after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The “City of Palmdale Path to Reopening: Business Town Hall” will be conducted via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

“We want to hear, first hand, your challenges and the challenges your employees are facing and solicit your input and ideas on how we can reopen businesses in a timely but responsible manner,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Your input will be included in the proposal we are submitting to Los Angeles County to help put us on a path to reopening.”

To register for this virtual town hall meeting, visit https://bit.ly/PalmdaleTownHall.

Registrants will receive a survey/questionnaire before the town hall meeting. Officials are also encouraging registrants to submit questions and comments ahead of time by sending an email to EconomicDevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org, with “Small Business Town Hall” in the subject line.

“I hope to speak with you at the town hall and hear your ideas as we move forward together as a community,” Murphy said. “We are facing a new reality for sure, but this is an opportunity for us to collectively share our thoughts, talents, and resources to emerge from this with a fresh new perspective.”

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Economic Development Department at 661-267-5125 or email EconomicDevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

