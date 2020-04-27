The Antelope Valley Times

Man hit, killed while crossing street in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 25-year-old man died Sunday night after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a dimly lit street in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26, on the 2100 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The pedestrian was crossing northbound, on “a dim lit part of the roadway,” when he was struck by a blue 2015 Chrysler sedan that was traveling westbound on Avenue R, the news release states.

“The driver of the vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid colliding with the victim, but a collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Avenue R,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 25-year-old Hispanic male, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“The driver of the vehicle did not appear to have any impairment prior to the collision,” the news release states.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

  1. The street needs streetlights, schools don’t have them. Right turn lane on R at 20th would also be nice seeing as PSD has all that bond money. Fix your school off sites please.

    Reply

