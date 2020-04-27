California state bar exam postponed

Law school graduates studying for the California bar will have more time to do so, in light of a state Supreme Court ruling Monday stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

California’s highest court ordered that the July bar exam be postponed to September and called for online testing.

Citing “enormous challenges this public health crisis has placed before those who seek admission to the California bar, including the graduating law school class of 2020,” the court moved the date to Sept. 9-10 and asked the State Bar to allow registrants to withdraw with a full refund up to the day before the exam.

The court also asked the State Bar to work with the National Conference of Bar Examiners to facilitate online administration of the multiple-choice part of the test in September.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which provides the Multistate Bar Examination, is scheduled to formally announce its plans for administering its exams, including exam dates, on May 5.

