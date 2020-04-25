The Antelope Valley Times

Driver, 19, killed in single-vehicle crash on 14 Freeway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 19-year-old Lancaster man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, on the northbound freeway near Avenue M, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist was driving a 2001 Subaru Forester northbound to the Avenue M off-ramp, approaching a curve, when unsafe speed caused him to fail to make the curve and leave the roadway. The Subaru overturned several times before coming to a stop on the west dirt shoulder of the off-ramp, the CHP reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the CHP’s Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.

  1. He’s my cousin. Everyone is slowly being notified . We are all in shock and trying to figure out what the next steps are. Please keep us in your prayers. He will be dearly missed. He was an amazing person with the biggest heart . He was both of my brothers’ best friend, he gave me my laptop for college, and he really wanted to go to film school. He did some amazing videos, took some amazing photos And He was so funny. I will miss him very much and will see him in heaven again one day.

