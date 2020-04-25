Driver, 19, killed in single-vehicle crash on 14 Freeway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 19-year-old Lancaster man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, on the northbound freeway near Avenue M, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist was driving a 2001 Subaru Forester northbound to the Avenue M off-ramp, approaching a curve, when unsafe speed caused him to fail to make the curve and leave the roadway. The Subaru overturned several times before coming to a stop on the west dirt shoulder of the off-ramp, the CHP reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the CHP’s Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.

–

–