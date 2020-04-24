L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 61 employees tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 61 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 47 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Friday morning, 295 employees have been quarantined, and 612 have returned to work.

In the jail system, 2,240 inmates have been quarantined and 92 have been isolated.

The statistics regarding inmates reflect information that 47 inmates have tested positive since the pandemic began, with 28 currently testing positive and 19 having recovered.

According to the sheriff’s department, isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

All inmates currently in isolation have either tested positive, or have been tested and officials are awaiting results of the tests.

More information is available on the sheriff’s department’s coronavirus updates at: https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

