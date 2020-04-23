L.A. County waives pet adoption fees

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said Thursday it is waiving adoption fees for all animals at all seven animal care centers in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The fee-waived adoptions are possible thanks to an $80,000 grant the department was awarded from the Petco Foundation to support life-saving efforts for Los Angeles County animals, the department said in a statement.

In addition to the fee waived adoptions, the Petco Foundation investment will enable DACC to undertake a variety of other lifesaving measures including purchasing necessary medical equipment and partnering with veterinary partners to provide pets in DACC care extensive medical treatment beyond the regular capacity of our medical program, the statement said.

“We are grateful for the Petco Foundation’s generous support to help animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Because people are adhering to the Safer at Home requirements, many can devote time to a new pet. This generous grant from Petco Foundation makes it easier for families to make that decision at this time.”

Those in L.A. County wishing to adopt must first make an appointment to visit their local care center by going to www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.

DACC locations are the Antelope Valley are at 5210 West Avenue I in Lancaster and 38550 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

