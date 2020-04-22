First round winners announced in Palmdale’s mask making contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has selected the first two winners in its creative mask making contest, designed to promote good health and encourage community involvement during the current “Safer at Home” order by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Out of more than 70 entries, Beth Lusk won first-place and a $25 gift card to Lee Esther’s Creole and Cajun Cooking, while Viking_dad2020 won a $10 Firehouse Subs gift card for second place.

The contest continues through May 7. Participants are encouraged to make a cloth faced covering and then post a photo of it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #PalmdaleMakeAMask and #PalmdaleCares. The first-place prize is $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while second place winners will receive a $10 gift card.

“We had some great entries for our first week, said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “We were all impressed with the quality and creativity and we can’t wait to see what other creations our residents will come up with. More prizes will be given away for the best entries.”

For tips on how to make a facial covering, visit cdc.gov and click on the “Cloth Face Mask” box.

Facial coverings are now mandatory for all essential businesses and customers who enter an essential business facility or come in contact with an employee of an essential business.

The City also has helpful information and links on its website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

