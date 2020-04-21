Trump tweets endorsement of 25th Congressional District candidate

PALMDALE – President Donald Trump Monday night tweeted his endorsement of Mike Garcia, the Republican candidate in the special election to fill the congressional seat formerly held by Katie Hill, praising him for being “Strong on Crime, the Border, and Second Amendment.”

Trump tweeted that Garcia “will be a tremendous fighter for the U.S. and the State of California.”

“An Annapolis graduate, he served our Country as a highly decorated Navy Fighter Pilot and will be a great Congressman (#CA25),” Trump tweeted. “Loves our Military, and Vets…”

Trump also tweeted, “Turn your Ballots in now and track them, watching for dishonesty. Report to Law Enforcement.”

Trump also tweeted a link to a website where donations to Garcia’s campaign can be made.

Christy Smith, the Democratic candidate in the race, sent a series of tweets less than an hour after Trump’s tweets in support of Garcia, seeking campaign contributions and sharing a video of comments by Trump from early in the coronavirus outbreak and of Garcia praising him.

The Smith campaign also issued a news release touting her endorsements from various unions.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, also tweeted in support of Smith, and sought to raise funds on her behalf.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order March 20 requiring all voters in the 25th Congressional District to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the May 12 special election in an effort to protect public health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith finished first in the March 3 primary with 36.1% of the vote while Garcia was second with 25.4%.

The 25th Congressional District includes the portions of the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, the northern San Fernando Valley, and eastern Ventura County.

