Palmdale, AV Hispanic Chamber to host free small business presentation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in collaboration with the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a free presentation, conducted in Spanish, to discuss programs being offered to small businesses during the COVID-19 emergency.

The presentation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23.

It will cover information on resources and resource partners available to provide assistance to small businesses. Interested persons should register at: https://bit.ly/34TUKVH.

The presentation will take place via Zoom. For those who do not have Zoom, they may set up a free account at https://zoom.us/. It is highly recommended that participants test Zoom on their computer in advance of the webinar. Individuals will also have the opportunity to connect via conference call. After registering, participants will be emailed instructions on how to call in.

This is the first of a series of Small Business presentations and webinars within the Palmdale Cares initiative being provided in Spanish in support of small businesses. The goal is to help connect local businesses with the resources they need to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, call 661-267-5125.

[Informationv via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–