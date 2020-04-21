Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER- A driver died early Tuesday morning after he lost control of his speeding vehicle and was ejected when the vehicle rolled several times, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, on Avenue J near Trevor Avenue in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult was driving east on Avenue J in a four-door sedan at a high rate of speed. An independent witness indicates the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph prior to the collision,” the news release states.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when it crossed the railroad tracks at Sierra Highway, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, according to the news release.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Speed appears to be a major contributor to this collision. It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.

