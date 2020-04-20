Palmdale Regional Medical Center open for medical emergencies

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center is reminding the community that its Emergency Department is open for medical emergencies, including support for heart and brain procedures relating to heart attacks, stroke and more.

In a news release issued Monday, hospital officials said they have begun to see patients that have waited too long to come to the Emergency Department for life-threatening conditions due to fear of being exposed to COVID-19.

“At this time, when home isolation is often encouraged, we want to remind you this is not the same as medical isolation. If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest Emergency Department… We would like to stress to you that prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on your health and we encourage you to seek immediate medical care in these situations,” officials said in the news release.

If you are having mild respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness, it is best to stay home and manage your symptoms in consultation with your primary care provider, according to Palmdale Regional Medical Center. This helps to protect you, your family, and the patients in the Emergency Department.

For more information, visit: https://www.palmdaleregional.com/.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

