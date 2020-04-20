Deputies shoot, kill suspect during foot chase in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man with a gun and fatally shot “someone matching the description” during a foot chase Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:19 p.m. Sunday, April 19, on the 1100 block of West Avenue I in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to Lancaster station responded to a call of a possible man with a gun. Upon their arrival, they saw someone matching the description in the call and attempted to detain the individual. The suspect fled on foot at which time the deputies gave chase. During the chase, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if more information becomes available.

