Same-day COVID-19 tests now available for all LA County residents showing symptoms

LOS ANGELES – Free, same-day tests are now available for all Los Angeles County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:

Immigration status

Insurance status

Age

Underlying health issues

To ensure the test sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time. Los Angeles County-affiliated testing sites are open at three locations in the Antelope Valley: High Desert Medical Group, located at 43839 15th Street West (south of Avenue K-8) in Lancaster; AVORS Medical Group, located at 42315 10th Street West (north of Avenue M) in Lancaster; and Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale.

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:

Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs

Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.

If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.

Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.

People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.

There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test [view it here]. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

