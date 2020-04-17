Same-day COVID-19 tests now available for all LA County residents showing symptoms

LOS ANGELES – Free, same-day tests are now available for all Los Angeles County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:
- Immigration status
- Insurance status
- Age
- Underlying health issues
To ensure the test sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time. Los Angeles County-affiliated testing sites are open at three locations in the Antelope Valley: High Desert Medical Group, located at 43839 15th Street West (south of Avenue K-8) in Lancaster; AVORS Medical Group, located at 42315 10th Street West (north of Avenue M) in Lancaster; and Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale.
Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:
- Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs
- Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.
- If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.
- Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.
- People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.
- People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.
- There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.
There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test [view it here]. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.
For more information, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.
[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]
