Same-day COVID-19 tests now available for all LA County residents showing symptoms

LOS ANGELES – Free, same-day tests are now available for all Los Angeles County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The following factors do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test:

  • Immigration status
  • Insurance status
  • Age
  • Underlying health issues

To ensure the test sites prioritize people who need it most, only people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for these testing services at this time. Los Angeles County-affiliated testing sites are open at three locations in the Antelope Valley: High Desert Medical Group, located at 43839 15th Street West (south of Avenue K-8) in Lancaster; AVORS Medical Group, located at 42315 10th Street West (north of Avenue M) in Lancaster; and Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale.

Appointments are necessary. Here are the steps for getting a test appointment:

  • Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs
  • Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.
  • If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.
  • Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.
  • People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.
  • People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.
  • There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

There is a helpful instructional video to prepare you to take the test [view it here]. Test results may take up to 3-4 days. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

For more information, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To schedule a test, visit https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

