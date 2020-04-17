Help Lancaster detectives find 27-year-old woman with bipolar disorder

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 27-year- old bipolar woman who went missing in Lancaster.

Candace Ann Suede, who has a medical condition that causes her to have seizures, was last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. near her home in the 43300 block of 20th Street West, near West Avenue K8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Suede is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, straight black hair and a tattoo that says “believe in yourself” on her left forearm.

Anyone with information about Suede’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

