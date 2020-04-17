38 LASD employees tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 38 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 15 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Friday morning, 350 employees have been quarantined, and 406 have returned to work.

In the jail system, 1,401 inmates have been quarantined and 53 have been isolated.

According to the sheriff’s department, “isolation” is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while “quarantine” is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

More information is available on the sheriff’s department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

–

–